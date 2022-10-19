Nigeria: Cholera - Nigeria Records 80 Deaths, 4,153 Suspected Cases in One Month

The report also showed that of the total 256 suspected deaths in 2022, Borno State accounted for 93.

Borno State is experiencing a surge in cholera infections as it recorded over 60 per cent of the total suspected cases recorded in September.

According to the latest situation report on cholera by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Nigeria recorded 4,153 new suspected cases of cholera infections and 80 'suspected' deaths across nine states of the federation.

The report, spanning Epidemiological Week 36 to 39 (5 September to 2 October), shows that of the 4,153 suspected cases, Borno State in the North-east topped the infection chart with 2,626.

The report shows that there was a 42 per cent increase in the number of cases within the month under review compared to 2,428 cases reported in August.

It revealed that as of 2 October, Nigeria had recorded a total of 10,745 suspected cases and 256 deaths across 31 states, representing a Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) of 2.4 per cent.

The report shows that 11 states account for 86 per cent of all cumulative cases, with Borno leading again with 3,663 cases, followed by Yobe State with 1,632 cases.

Other states are Katsina (767 cases), Taraba (675 cases), Cross River (649 cases), Gombe (470 cases), Jigawa (417 cases) and Bauchi (304).

The report also showed that of the total 256 suspected deaths in 2022, Borno State accounted for 93, followed by Yobe and Taraba states with 39 and 28 deaths respectively.

Highlights

In the reporting month, Yobe and Gombe State followed Borno State on the log with 718 and 317 cases respectively.

Zamfara State recorded 212 cases, followed by Bauchi with 119, Jigawa, 95, and Sokoto State with 47 cases.

While Katsina recorded 16 cases, Adamawa came last on the log with three infections only.

Of all suspected cases in 2022, NCDC noted that 48 per cent are males and 52 per cent are females.

NCDC noted that no Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) and no stool culture was conducted in week 39 for all states, adding that "the National multi-sectoral Cholera TWG continues to monitor response across States."

Improved water sanitation

The NCDC, in a recent public health advisory sent to PREMIUM TIMES, called for an urgent improvement in access to clean water, proper sanitation, and hygiene to stop the recurring outbreaks of cholera in the country.

The disease control centre explained that the rise in cholera cases in Nigeria has been "exacerbated by limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities, open defecation and poor hygiene practices."

It noted that the risk of cholera transmission is higher in areas that lack adequate sanitation facilities and a regular supply of clean water.

NCDC added that without proper Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Nigeria will continue to be at risk of cholera outbreaks along with the associated suffering and deaths.

NCDC further emphasised that "the long-term solution for cholera control lies in access to safe drinking water, maintenance of proper sanitation (especially the discontinuation of open defecation) and the practice of hygiene."

"We continue to advocate State Governments to prioritise action for solutions that ensure access to and use of safe water, basic sanitation, and proper hygiene practices in communities," it noted.

Cholera disease

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection caused by the Vibrio cholera bacillus.

The disease spreads through contaminated food and water, reappearing periodically in countries unable to secure access to clean drinking water and adequate sanitation like Nigeria.

It is a preventable and treatable epidemic-prone disease. The number of cholera cases tends to increase with the outset of the rainy season.

The risk of death from cholera is higher when treatment is delayed. It is very important to visit a health facility if anyone has watery diarrhoea and vomiting symptoms.