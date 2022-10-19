Nigeria: Why Nigeria Remains Fertile Breeding Ground for Cholera Outbreak

There is no end in sight to Nigeria's battle with recurrent cholera outbreak as the country's Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) practices remain poor.

A recent report on the state of water, sanitation and hygiene in Nigeria showed that 83 per cent of household members in the country lack access to basic hygiene services.

The report revealed the low status of the country's WASH sector, with 90per cent of the country's population lacking access to complete basic water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that a total of 2187 confirmed cases of cholera have been reported from 31 states and 233 deaths recorded from the 1st of January to the 25th of September 2022.

Director -general of NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, said the outbreak has been exacerbated by limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities, open defecation, and poor hygiene practices.

He said though the Centre is supporting the affected states with commodities for case management and laboratory diagnosis, medical interventions alone are not sufficient to address the root causes -water, sanitation, and hygiene (WaSH) - of cholera outbreaks.

Cholera is a waterborne disease, and the risk of transmission is higher in areas that lack adequate sanitation facilities and a regular supply of clean water said Ifedayo.

He added that unsafe practices such as improper disposal of refuse and open defecation endanger the safety of water used for drinking and personal use, saying these practices lead to the spread of water-borne diseases such as cholera.

"Without proper WaSH, Nigeria will continue to be at risk of cholera outbreaks along with the associated suffering and deaths.

"The long-term solution for cholera control lies in access to safe drinking water, maintenance of proper sanitation (especially the discontinuation of open defecation) and the practice of hygiene," he urged.

The DG therefore, called on State Governments to prioritise action for solutions that ensure access to and use of safe water, basic sanitation, and proper hygiene practices in communities.

He also urge Nigerians to keep their environments clean, only drink or use water that is boiled and stored safely, ensure food is cooked and stored in a clean and safe environment, avoid open defecation, and wash their hands regularly with soap and running water.

"Cholera is preventable and treatable; however, it can be deadly when infected people do not access care immediately. Nigerians are advised to visit a health facility immediately if they have sudden onset of profuse watery diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, and weakness," said Ifedayo.

Also, the World Health Organisation (WHO), said cholera is an acute diarrheal infection which can lead to dehydration and even death if untreated, adding that the disease remains a global threat to public health and an indicator of inequity and lack of social development.

According to WHO, the long-term solution for cholera control lies in economic development and universal access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation.

The organisation said actions targeting environmental conditions include the implementation of adapted long-term sustainable WASH solutions to ensure use of safe water, basic sanitation and good hygiene practices to populations most at risk of cholera.

In addition to cholera, WHO said such interventions prevent a wide range of other water-borne illnesses, as well as contributing to achieving goals related to poverty, malnutrition, and education.

However, stakeholders in the health sector have blamed government for not being proactive to disease outbreaks in the country, saying decisive action on the part of government is essential to curtailing the scourge.