Nigeria: Buhari Sacks NDDC Administrator

Bashir Ahmad/Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari
20 October 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

A news management team and governing board is to be set up for the commission.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Effiong Akwa as the sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

A statement issued on Thursday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, said Mr Akwa's sack, which has been approved by Mr Buhari, takes effect from 20 October.

The ministry supervises the activities of the NDDC.

The statement said Mr Akwa was appointed interim administrator for the duration of the forensic audit into the operations of the commission and that the audit has been concluded, apparently justifying his removal.

"President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with Section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

"The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval," the statement said.

Details later... .

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X