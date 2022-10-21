South Africa: #newsalert - Postponed AU Peace Talk to Take Place On 24 Oct. in South Africa: Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — Ambassador Redwan Hussien, National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said that the African Union Commission "has informed us that the Peace talks is set for 24 Oct, 2022 to be held in South Africa."

This is the second attempt by the continental organization to organize peace talks in South Africa in as many weeks. In a letter dated 01 October and sent to Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), President of Tigray regional State, inviting him to "peace talks" scheduled to take place in South Africa from 08 October 2022, erroneously mentioned as Sunday. Both the federal government and Tigray regional state said they accepted the invitation.

However, news reports soon emerged that the talks have been delayed due to logistical issues.

Uncertainties further clouded the plans when former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was named as one of the two "panelists for the peace talks process," said he was unable to avail himself and said he "would be grateful to receive further clarity on the structure and modalities of the talks, including but not limited to the rules of engagement for all the interlocutors invited."

Ambassador Redwan said this morning that the federal government has "reconfirmed our commitment to participate." However, he expressed dismay at unnamed entities that "some are bent on preempting the peace talks and spreading false allegations against the defensive measures."

The AU has not released details of the rescheduled talks. AS