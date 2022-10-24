Ethiopia: Press Statement for the 1115th PSC Meeting, Held Earlier Today, Friday, 21 October 2022, on AU-Led Peace Process for Ethiopia

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) dedicated its 1115th meeting, held on 21 October 2022, on the AU-led Peace Process for Ethiopia.

Council recalled its previous decisions on the situation in the northern Ethiopia and the Press Statement of the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, of 15 October 2022.

Council noted the opening remarks of the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the AU and PSC Chairperson for the month of October 2022, H.E. Ambassador Mohamed Arrouchi; the statement by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, H.E. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye; the briefing by the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the statement made by the Representative of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Council reaffirmed its strong commitment to the preservation of the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and expressed its solidarity with the people of Ethiopia.

Council expressed deep concern over the resumption of hostilities in northern Ethiopia with the attendant loss of lives and called for an immediate, comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian services. Council urged all armed actors to uphold International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights law and ensure the protection of civilians, especially women and children, while reiterating the strategic imperative of a political solution to the conflict.

Council welcomed the initiation of the AU-led Peace Talks on Ethiopia scheduled to take place from 24 October 2022, in South Africa, with the expectation of a fruitful outcome.

Council highly commended the parties for their dedicated efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict and further welcomed the mutual commitments to genuinely participate in the peace process under the auspices of the AU.

Council welcomed the composition of the High-Level Panel of eminent Africans by the Chairperson of the AU Commission, to be led and facilitated by H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, along with H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of the Republic of Kenya and H.E. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa and Panel of the Wise Member.

Council specifically commended the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa for his efforts towards sustaining peace in Ethiopia and urged all parties to continue collaborating with the newly constituted AU High-Level Panel.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Council expressed appreciation to the Government of South Africa for agreeing to host the AU-led Peace Talks and requested the AU Commission to mobilize the necessary resources to support the peace process.

Council acknowledged the support of AU partners and urged them to continue to collaborate with the AU towards the restoration of peace in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa region. In this regard, Council called for the AU Member States and the international community to continue to extend humanitarian relief to the affected population, particularly women and children.

Council requested the Commission to provide regular updates on the matter.

Council agreed to remain actively seized of the matter.