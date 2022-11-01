Nigeria: Buhari Off to London for 'Medical Check-Up'

Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina said Mr Buhari will return to the country in the second week of November.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will Monday travel to London for a "routine medical check-up," his office has said.

Despite budgeting billions of naira annually for the State House Clinic and other hospitals in Nigeria, the Nigerian leader and members of his immediate family routinely travel abroad for medical tourism.

While the latest trip is said to be for a routine medical check-up, the presidency seldom provides details of the medical reasons for which the president travelled even when he spends months on such trips.