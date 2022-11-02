Nigeria: Osinbajo Presides As FEC Honours Late Aviation Minister

2 November 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

FEC observed a minute silence in honour of Nigeria's first Minister of Aviation, Mbazuluike Amaechi, who died on 1 November, at the age of 92.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over a hybrid meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House Council Chambers, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari is away in the UK for a routine medical check-up.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, are attending the meeting.

Before the commencement of the meeting, Mr Mustapha notified the cabinet of the death of Nigeria's first Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi.

The council then observed a minute silence in honour of the late Amaechi, who died on 1 November, at the age of 92.

Ministers physically present at the meeting are those of Industry, Trade and Investments, Niyi Adebayo; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare; and Science and Technology, Adeleke Mamora.

Others are those of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and Agriculture and Rural Development, Mahmood Abubakar.

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investments, Mariam Katagum; and Minister of State for Health, Ekumankama Joseph Nkama, are also at the meeting.

At the last meeting on 27 October, FEC ratified the UN Water Convention on the Protection and Use of Trans-Border Water Course and International Lakes.

