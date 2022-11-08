Nigeria: INEC Didn't Disqualify Our Candidates in Lagos - PDP

Media reports had indicated that 21 out of the 40 House of Assembly candidates of the PDP for the 2023 elections were allegedly disqualified over controversies arising from its primaries.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has denied reports making the rounds that some of its candidates were disqualified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the 2023 general election.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Hakeem Amode, denied the reports in a statement on Monday in Lagos and described it as a "figment of the imagination of the opposition."

"The PDP leadership in Lagos state woke up to the story which purported that INEC had disqualified 21 candidates of the party in the state, crediting the story to our leader, Chief Bode George, with utmost embarrassment.

"The PDP in Lagos state will like to assure all our candidates, our members and supporters that there is no such thing and the news is not true.

"We make bold to say that such news is a figment of the imagination of mischief makers, indicating that the PDP leadership is more prepared now than ever before to win the general elections in Lagos state and Nigeria.

"We are ready to give Nigerians a new lease of life better than what is currently obtained. We cannot afford to give room for disqualification of the party's candidates," he said.

The spokesperson maintained that INEC, in line with the Electoral Act, published the list of candidates for the 2023 general elections and PDP candidates for all elective seats were on the list.

Mr Amode added that the information contained on INEC website as of press time has not changed, so the story is fake.

He warned that no one should fan the embers of discord capable of demoralising its hard-working candidates who are putting everything into the project to rescue and re-engineer the governance of our dear state, Lagos.

Mr Amode said the PDP leadership is fully prepared to ensure that the wishes of the ordinary people of the state reflect in the results of the forthcoming elections.

"We are concluding arrangements to support INEC in the display of voters register and collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) which is scheduled to commence on Nov. 12 by mobilising voters.

"We urge all aggrieved members of the party to respect democratic tenets and follow due process in the expression of their agitation and not peddle information that is capable of putting the efforts of the party and its candidates into disrepute," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that reports in some sections of the media have it that 21 out of the 40 House of Assembly candidates of the party for the 2023 elections were allegedly disqualified over controversies arising from its primaries.