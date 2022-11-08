Ghana: National Chief Imam Prays for Black Stars ... for Successful World Cup Campaign

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh (Dr) Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on Friday led the Muslim Community at the Kanda National Mosque in Accra to pray and seek Allah's blessing for a successful FIFA World Cup campaign for the Black Stars' in Qatar.

This was when the members of the Ghana Football Authority (GFA), some supporters group, staff of GFA joined the Muslim community to seek the face of Allah, as the Black Stars' embark on their journey to participate in the FIFA World Cup.

It formed part of activities lined up by the GFA for a nationwide fasting and prayers by individuals and religious group for the Almighty God to guide the team to succeed.

Addressing the congregation in the Hausa language, the GFA President,the FA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, recalled that GFA sought the blessings of the National. Chief Imam, among other religious leaders, for the crucial decider against Nigeria that sealed the Black Stars qualification to the showpiece to be held from November 20 to December 18.

Having secured the qualification, Mr. Okraku said "we deem it fit to come before you again for your prayers to Allah for His blessing for the Black Stars as we go to Qatar."

"We are seeking the blessings of Allah, the blessings of my father the National Chief Imam, the Muslim community, before I lead the Black Stars' to the battle field," Mr. Okraku said, amidst 'Allah Akbar'(God is great)from the congregation.

"I am one of you; I need your cooperation and support for us to go and defend the flag of Ghana. The flag of Ghana is for all of us; through the blessings of the Almighty God, victory shall be ours," he added.

The National Chief Imam, prayed and asked for Allah's blessing for the management team, the technical handlers and the Black Stars to shine and bring glory to Ghana.

The GFA team was introduced to the congregation by Mohammed Amin Lamptey, a sports journalist and a lecturer at the Islamic University College.

The others were, GFA Vice President, Mark Addo, Nana Oduro-Sarfo, GFA ExCo member; Samuel Aboabiri, Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman and Dr Prince Pamboe, Team Doctor.

The others were John Ansah, Ghana League Clubs Association(GHALCA) Vice Chairman; Jamil Maraby, GFA Head of Marketing; Mohammed Jiji Alifoe, President of Dream FC, Prince Abdul-Hamid, Vice President of Dreams FC, Osekyere, Special Assistant to the GFA President and goalkeepers' trainer, Richard 'Olele'Kingston.

The senior national team is in Group H and will lock horns with Portugal on November 24, South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay on December 2.

The Stars wrapped up their pre-World Cup preparation with an international friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Qatar 2022 will be the Black Stars' fourth attempt at the mundial, after the 2006 in Germany, 2010 in South Africa and 2014 in Brazil editions.

The Stars biggest achievement at the World Cup was a quarter-final berth at the South Africa edition in 2010, a third feat by Africa after Cameroon in Italy '90 and Senegal at the 2002 inJapan-South Korea.