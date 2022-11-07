Ghana: National Team Receives Sponsorship Deal From MTN

The Ministry of Youth of Sports has received an amount of GHC 2 million to support the Black Stars' participation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the 2024 AfCON in Cote D'lvoire from MTN.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, expressed appreciation for the relationship between the GFA and MTN, a long-time partner and supporter of Ghana sports.

"This latest initiative to support the Black Stars further demonstrates MTN's commitment and contribution to sports development which dates back to the days of Areeba," he said.

He noted that the donation was timely to boost the Black Stars' preparations and participation in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and beyond.

"As the sector Minister, I can assure you that my Ministry is the custodian of every penny for the National teams, and just like every other corporate support we continue to receive, the funds will be used judiciously," he added.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN, Mr Selorm Adadevoh, said the gesture was a reinforcement of the faith MTN has in the Black Stars.