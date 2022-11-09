Senegal: Sadio Mané May Miss The World Cup

According to information from L'Equipe, Sadio Mané, injured against Werder Bremen, could miss the World Cup in Qatar.

If this information were to be confirmed, it would constitute a blow for Senegal. The Bayern Munich striker was injured in the victory against Werder Bremen.

For the time being, no details confirming or denying this information has come from the authorities of the Senegalese Football Federation or Mane's club Bayern Munich. We are monitoring this information very closely.

This article was translated from the original story on AllAfrica's French website