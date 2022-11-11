Ghana: Otto Addo to Announce Team Monday

RFI/Pierre René-Worms
Ghana skipper André Ayew (file photo).
11 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Head Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, is expected to announce his squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday.

The announcement of the 26-man squad for the FIFA showpiece was one soccer fans have waited for rather impatiently to know which players will get the nod from an earlier 55-man provisional squad released by the technical team.

With an injury sustained by Stephan Kofi Ambrosius, the number reduces to 54, out of which Addo would select his final 26-man squad at the offices of Multichoice in Accra.

With top nations including Senegal, Denmark, Japan, France, England and Brazil releasing their lists, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and for that matter the technical team of the Black Stars have come under pressure from fans and other stakeholders to release the final list.

It is expected to be followed by intense debate over choices of players by the coach and his assistants, George Boateng and Didi Dramani.

The announcement of the squad, by the FA's arrangement, will be followed by the team's friendly match against fellow World Cup qualifiers, Switzerland on November 17.

That is expected to serve as the team's final trial ahead of the championship Ghana is participating in for the fourth time.

The team will then head to Qatar where they face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.