Ghana: Otto Addo to Announce Team Monday

Head Coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, is expected to announce his squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday.

The announcement of the 26-man squad for the FIFA showpiece was one soccer fans have waited for rather impatiently to know which players will get the nod from an earlier 55-man provisional squad released by the technical team.

With an injury sustained by Stephan Kofi Ambrosius, the number reduces to 54, out of which Addo would select his final 26-man squad at the offices of Multichoice in Accra.

With top nations including Senegal, Denmark, Japan, France, England and Brazil releasing their lists, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and for that matter the technical team of the Black Stars have come under pressure from fans and other stakeholders to release the final list.

It is expected to be followed by intense debate over choices of players by the coach and his assistants, George Boateng and Didi Dramani.

The announcement of the squad, by the FA's arrangement, will be followed by the team's friendly match against fellow World Cup qualifiers, Switzerland on November 17.

That is expected to serve as the team's final trial ahead of the championship Ghana is participating in for the fourth time.

The team will then head to Qatar where they face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.