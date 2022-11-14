Nigeria: 2023 - Jigawa PDP, APC Disagree Over Destruction of Atiku, Lamido's Banners in Hadejia

The police said the report is being investigated

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State, on Sunday, called on the supporters of the All Progressives Congress-led- administration in the state to desist from further destruction of its campaign billboards.

The opposition party also called on security agencies in the state to investigate the destruction allegedly perpetrated by some members of the ruling APC.

Supporters of the APC allegedly defaced some billboards of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and their governorship candidate in Jigawa, Mustapha Lamido, in the Hadejia Local Government Area of the state.

Atiku visited Hadejia town on Friday to sympathise with the residents following a devastating flood in the area.

During the visit, the PDP presidential candidate donated N50 million to flood victims across the state.

The Jigawa youth leader of the PDP campaign council for Atiku, Umar Danjani, accused APC supporters of destroying the billboards.

"It's either the Jigawa state government, the security agencies, or leaders to cautioned against this act by APC members because we can't tolerate this.

"If the incident goes on unchecked, it will not augur well for all because nobody has the monopoly of violence, likewise, the peace and Hadejia local government area belongs to the PDP and nobody can take it from us.

"The defaced opposition banners are a sign that the APC is losing the 2023 elections in the state.

"We have formally lodged a complaint to the police, and they have taken photos of the incident, but that is not enough to appease us, they have been doing so, and in the end, they can not do anything, Mr Danjani said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawan Adam, said the incident is being investigated. He declined to make further comment.

The APC chairman in the state, Aminu Gumel, did not respond to phone calls and text messages requesting comments.

Meanwhile, the deputy director of, the PDP gubernatorial campaign directorate, Umar Kyari, in a statement condemned the act.

Mr Kyari said the peace accord signed by political parties across the country is binding on all parties.

"This negative political behaviour in this era of developing Nigeria can only be equated to the DARK AGE POLITICS OF THE SIXTEENTH CENTURY which has been conquered long ago by patriotic Nigerians.

"We want to remind APC and its leadership in the state that, the recent peace accord signed by political parties and their presidential candidates in Abuja which they also attended is binding on all parties and their members.

"APC in Jigawa State from the realities on the ground has lost all hope and this is the reason why it is finding it difficult to commence writing its handing over notes.

"The successful outing of our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and our Gubernatorial candidate, Mustapha Sule Lamido during their recent visit to Hadejia has confirmed the PDP's preparedness to take over Jigawa State in 2023.

"We are appealing to our teeming supporters to remain calm and law-abiding as all necessary measures are being taken to avoid the repeat of the negative actions and we are also calling on the VERY NEGLIGIBLE FEW DECENT leaders in APC to preach peace and good manners to their members to ensure successful/peaceful HANDING and TAKING OVER ceremony in the state, the opposition party said.