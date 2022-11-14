Togo: Unscrupulous agents must change tack

In any case, they have an interest in changing tack in their relationships and interactions with patients and their caregivers. This, because soon, users will be entitled to a toll-free number to report or file a complaint for any negative treatment against them.

Indeed, it is indicated, this number will be made available by the Union of Hospital Practitioners of Togo (SYNPHOT) in the dynamics of the awareness campaign for agents on this bad practice that are the shattering moods of agents.

The information brought to light by the first head of SYNPHOT, Gilbert Tsolényanou, on his Twitter account, indicates, "We aim to launch a project soon to improve reception in health facilities, fight against bad practices, promote hospital hygiene. After the awareness phase for health workers and hospital users, we will, with the support of the government and TFPs, set up a toll-free number for user complaints".

And he continues, "we are convinced that the execution of this project coupled with the improvement of remuneration and working conditions, will allow our country to have a modern health system appreciated by all".

It should be noted that such a campaign only comes to participate in the actions deployed here and there to stop the bleeding.

In the meantime, dishonest agents can empty their bags to avoid being caught when the time comes by the SYNPHOT patrol.

T228

Tweet