Ghana World Cup Squad - Otto Addo Names 26-Man Squad for Qatar 2022

14 November 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)

Head Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, Otoo Addo has named a 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He made this known at the studios of multichoice (DSTV) in Accra on Monday. The world cup tournament is scheduled to commence on Sunday, November 20th and end on Sunday, December 18th 2022.

Ghana will kick off the group stage against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea and Uruguay.

Below is Ghana's final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

𝗚 𝗢 𝗔 𝗟 𝗞 𝗘 𝗘 𝗣 𝗘 𝗥 𝗦

1. Manaf Nurudeen

2. Danlad Ibrahim

3. Lawrence Ati Zigi

𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦

4. Denis Odoi

5. Tariq Lamptey

6. Alidu Seidu

7. Daniel Amartey

8. Joseph Aidoo

9. Alexander Djiku

10. Mohammed Salisu

11. Abdul-Rahman Baba

12. Gideon Mensah

𝗠𝗜𝗗𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦

13. Andre Ayew

14. Thomas Partey

15. Elisha Owusu

16. Salis Abdul Samed

17. Mohammed Kudus

18. Daniel Kofi Kyereh

𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗘𝗥𝗦

19. Daniel Barnieh Afriyie

20. Kamal Sowah

21. Issahaku Abdul Fatawu

22. Osman Bukari

23. Inaki Williams

24. Antoine Semenyo

25. Jordan Ayew

26. Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana will play Switzerland in an International friendly match on 17 Nov 2022.

