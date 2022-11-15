Ghana World Cup Squad - Otto Addo Names 26-Man Squad for Qatar 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Head Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, Otoo Addo has named a 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
He made this known at the studios of multichoice (DSTV) in Accra on Monday. The world cup tournament is scheduled to commence on Sunday, November 20th and end on Sunday, December 18th 2022.
Ghana will kick off the group stage against Portugal on November 24 before facing South Korea and Uruguay.
Below is Ghana's final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup:
𝗚 𝗢 𝗔 𝗟 𝗞 𝗘 𝗘 𝗣 𝗘 𝗥 𝗦
1. Manaf Nurudeen
2. Danlad Ibrahim
3. Lawrence Ati Zigi
𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦
4. Denis Odoi
5. Tariq Lamptey
6. Alidu Seidu
7. Daniel Amartey
8. Joseph Aidoo
9. Alexander Djiku
10. Mohammed Salisu
11. Abdul-Rahman Baba
12. Gideon Mensah
𝗠𝗜𝗗𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦
13. Andre Ayew
14. Thomas Partey
15. Elisha Owusu
16. Salis Abdul Samed
17. Mohammed Kudus
18. Daniel Kofi Kyereh
𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗘𝗥𝗦
19. Daniel Barnieh Afriyie
20. Kamal Sowah
21. Issahaku Abdul Fatawu
22. Osman Bukari
23. Inaki Williams
24. Antoine Semenyo
25. Jordan Ayew
26. Kamaldeen Sulemana
Ghana will play Switzerland in an International friendly match on 17 Nov 2022.