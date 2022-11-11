Africa: Mane Question Answered As Coaches Start Naming Africa's Teams for World Cup

11 November 2022
allAfrica.com
By Michael Tantoh

Cape Town — With just over a week left before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, coaches of African teams are deep into preparing their final squads.

The head coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon Rigobert Song Bahanag has named two home-based players in his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will kick-off in Qatar this month. Song made public his  squad  in Yaounde after his side's 1-1 draw with Jamaica in a friendly game.  The biggest absentee from Rigobert Song's list, is Club Gent's defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, who played a crucial role in Cameroon qualification for the competition. This has sent tongues wagging.

Senegal coach Aliou Cissé also announced the group that will be representing the country - and included injured Bayern attacker Sadio Mané. There were fears the African player of the year and the runner-up at the recent Ballon D'or might miss the world showpiece after he  picked up an injury  at the 20th minute in his team's 6-1 wiln against Werder Brêmen in the Bundesliga league.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars of Ghana received huge boost with the announcement of a big  sponsorship  from MTN Ghana. The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, expressed appreciation for the relationship between the GFA and MTN, a long-time partner and supporter of Ghana sports.

"This latest initiative to support the Black Stars further demonstrates MTN's commitment and contribution to sports development which dates back to the days of Areeba," he said.

