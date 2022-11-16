Nigeria: 2023 - PDP Insists Tinubu Ineligible to Contest

The PDP says Mr Tinubu was captured at the Jos campaign rally of the APC on Tuesday as saying "God bless the PDP" but immediately corrected himself and said "APC.'

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said recent 'errors' committed by Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, is enough proof that he is ineligible to run for the office of the president of the country in 2023.

The party said even Mr Tinubu is convinced that the PDP represents the hope and aspiration of majority of Nigerians for a secure, prosperous future under a united country.

The opposition party said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement was a response to Mr Tinubu's 'goof' during the APC presidential campaign in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Tuesday.

Many supporters from opposition parties have mocked the APC candidate on social media with some Nigerians saying the error is proof that he is not healthy enough.

Tinubu's prayer prophetic

Mr Tinubu's prayer, according to the PDP, is a pointer that it was not a slip of tongue but a divine proclamation that the hope for Nigeria, which he harped on, can only come from the PDP.

The party said Mr Tinubu had earlier admitted that Nigerians were "in distress" under his failed APC but that hope is on the way.

"Since Asiwaju Tinubu's prophetic blessing on the PDP, our party has been receiving solidarity messages from key members of the APC, who believe that his prayer is a divine act of God to point the nation to the right direction," Mr Ologunagba said.

"It was pathetic as Nigerians watched Tinubu who is dazed by the intimidating credentials of Atiku Abubakar, could not articulate any solution to the myriad of problems brought upon our nation by the failed APC which he boasted of having installed and superintends over as national leader."

Mr Ologunagba said having prayed for the PDP as the hope of the nation, Nigerians expect Mr Tinubu to have the courage to admit the fact that are already in the public domain, apologise to the nation and withdraw from the race.