Africa: Somali President Heads to Washington for U.S.-Africa Summit

The president of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is expected to travel to Washington on his second visit to the US since he assumed office in May 2022.

Multiple sources confirmed to Shabelle Media Network that the president will attend the US-Africa summit after receiving an invitation from the White House.

US President Biden is hosting leaders from across the African continent in Washington, DC on December 13-15, 2022, for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

The Summit will demonstrate the United States enduring commitment to Africa and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations.

The president is set to address the leaders at the meeting and brief them on the current situation in Somalia.