Liberia: America Seeks Opposition Help

United States Ambassador to Liberia, Michael A. McCarthy, calls on Liberian opposition leaders to ask their supporters not to disrupt the ongoing National Population and Housing Census across the country, stressing that it is an important, non-political action required in the Constitution.

He says donors and friends of Liberia would like to emphasize that the census has begun since Friday, 11 November and it is ongoing up to 22 November 2022.

Amb. McCarthy made the call here Monday during a press roundtable event with Acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Trudeau at the Embassy of the United States on Benson Street in Monrovia.

Ms. Trudeau is visiting Liberia to observe current level of press freedom in the country, as Liberians gear up for presidential and general elections next year.

Mr. McCarthy commends the Supreme Court of Liberia, as Assistant Secretary Trudeau visits on press freedom, for the High Court's September 26th ruling in favor of One Media Incorporated, parent company of Punch FM radio station, which allows the radio station to finally begin operations after having applied for a broadcasting license in June 2018.

He says despite meeting media licensing requirements under the law in 2018, Punch FM had to go through a number of legal challenges to be allowed to air.

"Now, following a series of appeals from both One Media Incorporated and the Liberian government, Punch FM can begin to broadcast a development he describes as

"a win for free speech and press freedom in Liberia, and a demonstration of judicial independence", Ambassador McCarthy notes.

At the same time, the U.S. Ambassador congratulates the Government of Liberia for passing the 2023 Millennium Challenge Corporation scorecard for the first time since 2018.

"Liberia has made significant progress, specifically the area of controlling inflation".

He urges the Government of Liberia to focus on the indicators under the "investing in people" category, which include health, education, and natural resource protection, according to him, could make Liberia more competitive for a potential second Millennium Challenge Corporation compact.

Liberia recently passed 12 out of 20 indicators thus, being one of 66 countries that will be further evaluated by the Board next month to determine eligibility for a compact.

Speaking subsequently, the Acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs, Elizabeth Trudeau explained her visit here is to look at some of the common threats, including disinformation, lack of transparency, professionalism in the media and economic threats to media outlets around the world.

Ms. Trudeau says since being in Liberia, she has met with civil society organizations, some members of the media and the Minister of Information, Ledgerhood Rennie, adding that what she hears consistently is people feel positive about Liberia and the unity of the country and the way Liberians have maintained the peace.

She underscores that Liberia's future is up to Liberians, and the way the future shapes is going to be the way the people of Liberia and the United States of America would be proud to be part of that achievement.

Meanwhile, Amb. McCarthy clarified that a story that emerged last week about U.S. currency being recalled, is completely false.

"The United States Treasury has always stressed that despite new designs in our currency, the old bills in circulation remain legal tender.

As they announced when they released new $100 bills in 2011, U.S. currency users should know they will not have to trade in their older design $100 notes when the new ones begin circulating", he explained.