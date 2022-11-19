# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Egypt: Sisi Receives Phone Call From Brazilian President-Elect

16 November 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Tuesday15/11/2022 a phone call from Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian president-elect thanked President Sisi for his generous gesture of congratulating him after his recent victory in Brazil's presidential election, Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Da Silva expressed appreciation of the strong ties binding the two friendly countries, praising Egypt's tangible progress over the past years in terms of economic reforms and comprehensive development.

He said that he was keen to participate in the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, at the invitation of President Sisi, expressing his aspiration to develop Egypt-Brazil cooperation in various fields, especially the economic and trade ones.

Meanwhile, Sisi welcomed the Brazilian president-elect's current participation in COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh city, wishing him success in meeting aspirations of the Brazilian people towards development and prosperity.

He said that Egypt values highly its distinguished relations with Brazil, pointing out to the Latin American nation's pioneering development experience and the progress it has made at the economic level.

The Egyptian leader added that he is looking forward to working with his Brazilian counterpart to bolster relations in various fields and revitalize existing cooperation frameworks, especially at the economic and trade levels.

The two presidents exchanged views on key files of mutual interest, particularly prospects for joint coordination and cooperation meant to promote global climate action.

