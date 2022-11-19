Nigeria: Show Good Example During 2023 Poll By Sticking to Electoral Guidelines - Buhari to Nigerian Men

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerian men to show good example during the 2023 general elections by adhering strictly to electoral guidelines and possibly seek redress in court where necessary.

Felicitating with Nigerian men as the world celebrates another International Men's Day (IMD), the President in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, also recognised the strong, influential and significant position of women in building the nation over the years, with evidence in their rising profiles.

President Buhari specially urged men to be guided in protecting and promoting democracy in Nigeria, by ensuring full participation in the forthcoming elections in 2023, adhering to regulations of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and exploring redress in the courts.

He commended the Local Organising Committee of the IMD for setting an agenda for the 2023 elections, and remaining faithful in sensitising men to be more patriotic, responsive and inclusive in decision making, at home and in the public.

On the theme of this year's IMD, "Men Leading By Example", the president called on men to take the front row in safeguarding and protecting national assets and shun acts of violence, like targeting of the offices and stores of the electoral body, which only adds to the cost of governance, and projects the country as unstable.

President Buhari believes every citizen's voice and vote matter in the choice of Nigeria's leadership and governance, urging men in the country to provide the needed example of decency and decorum, and mobilise for the greater good of nation building.

He rejoiced with men, particularly in Nigeria, as the world celebrates another IMD, which thoughtfully places the spotlight on health issues, modelling and leadership roles, sacrifices and other multi-layered responsibilities of men, which include respect for women.

The President reiterated the pivotal role of men in ensuring a safe, peaceful and progressive environment, given their visible positions in families, governments, communities, and leadership in religious, traditional and political institutions.