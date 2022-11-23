# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Nigeria: 2023 - Atiku, Okowa to Wade Into Imo PDP Crisis

22 November 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, says the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar and his running-mate Ifeanyi Okowa, have agreed to wade into the crisis in the Imo State chapter of the party.

Mr Ayu said this after the party's National Working Committee (NWC) meeting with PDP Imo stakeholders in Abuja on Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement by Simon Imobo-Tswam, Mr Ayu's special adviser on Media and Communication, in Abuja.

"While Atiku will meet with a few party stakeholders from the state, including ex-governor Emeka Ihedioha as well as the PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, to soften the ground, Okowa will head a small panel that will reconcile all aggrieved parties and resolve all contending matters," he said.

Mr Imobo-Tswam quoted Mr Ayu as urging the factions to return home and close rank to reclaim the state for the PDP.

"Unity is crucial. And it's only with unity that we can regain or recover Imo. And the route to that recovery is by winning the presidential election next February.

"Once we win the presidency next year, you will need to work less for the governorship victory.

"So, return home, close ranks and get to work. Our strength is in our unity. After elections in February, the NWC will give Imo closer attention.

"For now, focus on winning the presidency. Don't dissipate energies on what is trivial or far away. Together, we are stronger," Mr Ayu said.

The PDP has been fractionalised in Imo over the alleged exclusion of some the party chieftains the party's presidential campaign council list.

The party's national secretary, Mr Anyanwu, leads one faction, while the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, leads another.

