Nigeria Passport Offices to Open On Saturdays to Clear Backlog of Applications

27 November 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

The exercise will commence on December 3, 2022 to January 28, 2023, between 10 am to 2 pm.

The Nigeria Immigration Service says it has ordered its offices across the nation to work on Saturdays to clear the backlog of passport applications.

The comptroller-general of the Immigration Service, Isa Jere, gave the directive, according to a statement by the spokesperson, Tony Akuneme, on Saturday.

Mr Jere said the directive is to enable the Service to reduce the backlog caused by the 2020 and 2021 prolonged lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The C-G has directed that Passport offices across the country with a high volume of pending applications to work on Saturdays," it said.

He said the exercise will commence on December 3, 2022 to January 28, 2023, between 10 am to 2 pm.

"The Saturday preceding the Christmas and New Year holidays are exempted," he said.

Redeployment

Also, Mr Jere approved the redeployment of the two passport controllers.

The Immigration boss moved the controller from Ekiti to Jigawa, while the head of the Ondo unit was reassigned to the NIS zonal office in Ibadan.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.