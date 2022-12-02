Nigeria: 139 Surrender As Troops Kill 54 Terrorists, Seize N19.5m From Collaborators

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Thursday, said troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the North-East and HADARIN DAJI in the North-West parts of the country neutralised 54 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, also said troops on stop and search operation arrested five collaborators at Daudawa village in Faskari local government area of Katsina State with the sum of N19,500,000.00 in their possession.

Danmadami, who stated this while briefing journalists on successes of military operations across the country between November 17 and December 1, 2022, added that 139 terrorists and members of their families comprising of 27 males, 44 females and 68 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre.

He said: "Between 17 and 24 November 2022, troops conducted various ambushes, raid and clearance operations against Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists at different locations within the theatre.

"During these operations troops made contact with the terrorists; following various fire fight troops neutralized 7 Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists while others fled with various degree of gunshot wounds.

"Troops equally recovered 13 AK47 rifles, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special, 7 AK47 rifles magazines, 3 dane guns, 9 bicycles, and 3 motorcycles; while 10 kidnapped civilians were also rescued during these operations."

According to him, troops on fighting patrol made contact with Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP logistics suppliers while trying to drop logistic items for the terrorists at Bama village in Bama local government area of Borno State.

He said following the encounter, troops neutralised two terrorists and recovered one carton of Klin detergent, one JTF jacket and 51 gallons of groundnut oil, among other items.

He added that a notorious Boko Haram Terrorist/ISWAP logistics supplier was arrested on November 20, 2022, at a checkpoint in Bama local government area conveying 49 jerrycans of 30 litres of Premium Motor Spirit and 50 packs of energy drinks, among other sundry items in a vehicle, while the sum of N70,510.00 was also recovered from the suspect.

He said all recovered items, rescued civilians and apprehended suspected terrorists have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further action, while the surrendered Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and members of their families were being profiled for further action.

In the North-Central, the DHQ spokesperson said troops recovered 12 AK47 rifles, three pistol revolvers, two vehicles, rescued nine civilians, and neutralised three criminals.

He said the troops also seized over 200 motorcycles and arrested 54 criminals.

He said all recovered items, rescued civilians and arrested criminals were handed over to the relevant authorities for further action, while the motorcycles recovered from the criminals were crushed at an open field in the presence of all relevant agencies.