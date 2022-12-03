Cameroon/Nigeria: Qatar 2022 - Cameroon Crash Out Despite Victory Over Brazil

Switzerland secured the last ticket into the knockout phase at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are out of the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Despite securing a stunning lone goal win against five-time World champions Brazil, it was not enough to see the Rigobert Song-tutored side to progress to the knockout phase of the mundial.

Vincent Aboubakar who scored the late goal that punctured Brazil's invincibility, was red carded after receiving a second yellow card for his wild celebration.

With the Black Stars of Ghana also crashing out earlier in the day following their disappointing 2-0 loss to Uruguay, only two out of the five African teams in Qatar will be contesting for places in the Quarter final.

The only two teams left from Africa at the World Cup are the Atlas Lions of Morocco who will face Spain in the Round of 16 while Senegal's Teranga Lions have a date with the Three Lions of England.

Swiss victory

The Swiss team finished just behind Brazil with six points after they subdued Serbia 3-2 in their final group game on Friday at the Lusail Stadium.

The hard earned victory ensure the Swiss team reached the last 16 of the World Cup for the third consecutive tournament.

Xherdan Shaqiri set the tone with the game's opening goal which is his overall fifth goal in 11 World Cup games.

However, two Serbian goals in under ten minutes changed the complexion of the contest as Dusan Vlahovic found the net following Aleksandar Mitrovic's equaliser.

Breel Embolo managed to find an equaliser in the 44th minute as the first half ended in a 2-2 draw.

Just three minutes into the second period, Switzerland restored their lead when Remo Freuler guided the ball past Milinkovic-Savic after he was teed up.

Switzerland held on to their lead till the end of the game as they finished second; level on six points with Brazil.

Murat Yakin's side will face Portugal in the last 16 on Tuesday.