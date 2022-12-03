Cameroon Crash Out in a Blaze of Glory

Cameroon may have crashed out in Qatar but they leave with a victory over five-time winners Brazil.

Making matters even better, Cameroon became the first side to prevent Brazil from scoring in a World Cup fixture.

And as if it could not get any better in an exit, Cameroon also became the first African country to defeat Brazil in a World Cup fixture.

The African side faced the difficult task of having to beat Brazil in order to stand any chance of progression.

The Indomitable Lions also required Switzerland to end their fixture with Serbia as a draw.

It looked as if Cameroon would not stand any chance of victory, until Vincent Aboubakar popped up in the final few minutes to head home and give his side the lead.

The striker took off his shirt in pure celebration, forgetting that he had already been booked earlier, leaving the referee no choice but to send off the match winner.

Despite the win, Cameroonian goalkeeper Devis Epassy was the busiest man on the field, having to face 20 shots from the yellow and green of Brazil.

On a positive note Epassy and his side managed to keep a clean sheet against Brazil, who made nine changes coming into the fixture.

While it was a much-changed Brazil team, manager Tite will be slightly disappointed the backup brigade suffered defeat on Friday night.

Brazil remained top of the group despite the defeat.

The situation looked bright for Cameroon when Serbia and Switzerland were drawn on two separate occasions, but a match winner from Remo Freuler just after the half-time break put the Swiss side into second.

Former Liverpool man Xherdan Shaqiri gave Switzerland the lead before Aleksander Mitrovic equalised for Serbia.

Serbia then took the lead when talented striker Dusan Vlahovic found the back of the net less than 10 minutes later.

However the Cameroon-born Breel Embolo equalised for Switzerland moments before the referee blew his whistle for half-time.

It only took three minutes in the second-half for Freuler to bag himself not only the third goal, but the winner for Switzerland.

Switzerland have now advanced to the round of 16 for the third consecutive World Cup. Brazil will face South Korea in the round of 16 with Switzerland coming up against Portugal.