Tanzania/Senegal: World Cup 2022 - Senegal, Morocco Fly High, Other African Reps Leave Lesson

Cameroon and Tunisia, despite falling short to progress into the knockout phase of FIFA World Cup finals, they retreat home with chest up after disappointing heavyweights Brazil and France respectively.

The duo joined Ghana to complete a trio package of African teams flying out of Qatar leaving behind Morocco and Senegal which continue to fly high the continent's colours.

Getting the better of Brazil and reigning champions France at a world cup stage is a historic feat as record books have been redrafted to accommodate such an epic milestone hence Cameroon and Tunisia deserve kudos.

At this juncture, hats off to Morocco as they have finished group stage campaign without tasting defeat courtesy of two wins and one draw to top group F with seven points in the bag.

They have been included in the class of five teams to escape defeat in their group stage engagements which are Croatia, Netherlands, England, USA and Morocco themselves.

Again, Morocco, England and Netherlands have set up a record of scooping more points in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup as each has bagged 7 points apiece.

As such, alongside Senegal, Africa hopes of doing much better in this contest is placed on them and if they continue to play lungs out like they did in the group stage, seeing them in the quarterfinals is just a matter of time.

Coincidentally, no team has managed to win all their three group stage matches meaning that it has been a competitive affair to each of them in the elapsed group stage campaign.

Germany, the four-time World champions have had unconvincing run contrary to expectations of many people who initially categorised them as among the favourite teams to reach far and scramble for the championship.

In the end, they have exited at a tender stage joining other great nations like Uruguay, Mexico, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Belgium, Canada and many others which have faced the exit door and will have to regroup in order to do better in the next edition.