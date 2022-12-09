Liberia: Rotary Club Sinkor Pledges Support to MOH to Eradicate Polio and Malaria in Liberia

Monrovia — The Rotary Club of Sinkor pledged to work with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to mitigate polio and malaria in Liberia.

The pledge comes in commemoration of World Polio Day.

Rotary Club Sinkor, chartered in May 2008, is a local branch of Rotary International with an aim to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding through goodwill, peace, and fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

The Rotary Club of Sinkor, over the weekend in Monrovia, hosted its annual polio walk 2022 with an aim to spread the message of mitigating polio and malaria in Liberia.

The President of the Rotary Club of Sinkor, Madam Decontee King Sackie speaking during its annual polio walk, said the polio annual walk is celebrated every year to impact communities through spreading the message of the importance of ending polio and malaria in Liberia.

"Annually, we join over a million plus members around the world coming together as Rotarians using our time, talent and treasury to impact the community in which we live, therefore, the polio awareness and eradication walk is held annually by the Rotary Club of Sinkor as its ways of continuing to spread and sensitize Liberians about the importance of ending polio and maintaining the gains Liberia has made to end polio,' Madam Sackie said.

Dr. Suleman Abdullahi, EPI Team Lead, WHO Liberia, speaking on the importance of polio eradication, said as of today's date there is no case of polio in Liberia, adding that the World Health Organization has put a strong measure through providing polio vaccine for all children across the world to curtail polio.

Also speaking Dr. Odell Wannie Kumeh, acting Program Manager for Malaria Control Program, said malaria over the years in Liberia has been a major sickness among Liberians, adding that a sustained mechanism is required to minimize the spread of malaria through the provision of a clean and healthy environment.