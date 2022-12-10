Nigeria: Buhari, Police Differ On Reported Abduction of Four Babies in Anambra

"In expressing his concern about the strange incident, President Buhari said this case must be solved immediately."

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the reported abduction of four babies from Stanley Hospital in Nkpologwu, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria's south-east.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday night.

But, the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, said there was no such report before him.

"There is no such report. All the people concerned have reacted to this - Anambra police, the community, Anambra State Government, the hospital - have reacted. We don't have such a report," said Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police.

Buhari tasks security agencies to 'solve case'

In a statement on Friday by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the president expressed shock over the reported abduction of the babies.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the reported kidnapping of five newborn babies in Anambra State, directing that the rising crime rate in the areas be reduced without any delay," the statement read.

"In expressing his concern about the strange incident, President Buhari said this case must be solved immediately.

"He directed that security at hospitals must be foolproof so that attacks of this nature do not happen again," the statement added.

'Report untrue'

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government has refuted the report of the attack, insisting that the incident never happened in the state.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Paul Nwosu, in a statement on Thursday, described the report as "sponsored fictitions" intended to create fear among residents of the state.

"The Government of Anambra State wishes to state in very clear terms that the report is not true. No such attack took place in Anambra State and no babies were abducted," he said.

Mr Nwosu said the state government has ensured there are "enough boots on ground to protect our people this yuletide."