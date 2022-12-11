Egypt: Shoukry Holds Talks With His Mauritanian Counterpart

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Friday met with Mauritanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk on the fringe of their participation in the Arab-Chinese summit in Riyadh.

Marzouk congratulated Shoukry on Egypt's successful organization of COP27, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said.

Marzouk thanked Egypt for its support to the Mauritanian students in the country, lauding the enlightening role, played by the Egyptian Cultural Center in Nouakchott.

Shoukry, for his part, asserted Egyptian support for Mauritanians in all fields.

MENA