Nigeria: Atiku in Plateau - Promises to Restore Peace, Improve Economic Activities

Atiku was in Jos to woo voters during the next year's presidential election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to restored peace and improve mining activities in Plateau State.

Atiku made the promise on Tuesday at the presidential rally of his party, in Jos. He said if elected his administration will see to the reconstruction of federal roads linking Plateau and other neighboring states.

"Despite the strategic position of Plateau State in the country roads linking it with other parts of the country have become death traps and unmotorable.

"Infact even the contract awarded to refurbish the Abuja - Akwanga -Lafia - Makurdi roads ignored Plateau State despite the potentials of the State. This too will be visited by the PDP government if elected in 2023. Other roads such as Lafia - Shendam road will also be rehabilitated to enhance commerce," he pledged.

On insecurity in the state, the presidential candidate said "if the people of Plateau wants peace, they should vote PDP. We promise you that we will restore peace to Plateau."

Atiku said he would restore the tourism potential and other economic activities in Plateau.

"Plateau was renowned for its nice weather and ambience, a potential that could generate millions of dollars to benefit the people and the state economy, if showcased.

"Our government, working hand in hand with the state government, would work to improve tourism nationwide to enhance internally generated revenue and improve the lot of the people," he said.

"In our bid to unleash the full potential of this beautiful state, we will revisit the Kura falls power generation plant, we the older ones here recall in the not distant past how this plant was serving the whole of Plateau State and beyond but this is not the story now as power outrages are back to even this beautiful city is Jos. The PDP will seek to enhance every possibility of development, up scale governance and enhance service delivery.

"My good people of Plateau State, I have said it before and I am saying it again, I will raise 10 billion USD to empower youth, women, the physically challenged and the vulnerable in our society, if elected, " he added.

In his remark, the PDP National chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, said the PDP was the people's party, and the people of Plateau State should continue to vote for it for peace and social development. He urged voters to vote for all PDP candidates.

The PDP's governorship candidate in the state, Caleb Mutfwang, told the crowd the party had never lost in the presidential election in the state, and therefore, PDP was going to win come 2023.