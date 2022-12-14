Nigeria: Intrigue As Top Bauchi APC Leader Snubs Own Party's Candidate, Endorses PDP's Candidate

The decision by the former governor to endorse the incumbent who defeated him in 2019 has generated uproar in the APC.

The recent subtle endorsement of the incumbent governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed by his immediate predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is generating uproar within the opposition party with some members calling for Mr Abubakar to be dismissed from the party.

The governor is a member of the (PDP).

Mr Abubakar was the governor of the state from 2015 - 2019 but was defeated by Mr Mohammed of the PDP. Mr Abubakar and his loyalists believe he was betrayed by top members of his party who supported his main rival.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Abubakar endorsed Mr Mohammed during a dinner organised by the State government in his honour after he was recently nominated a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

But what angered party members was the former governor's decision to snub a dinner earlier organised in his honour by the APC governorship candidate, Sadique Abubakar.

The Endorsement

In his speech during the dinner in his honour, Mr Abubakar said he was happy with the magnanimity of the incumbent governor.

Mr Abubakar said when he organised a dinner in his honour in Abuja, he was surprised when Mr Mohammed attended.

"This is how politics should be played. It should be played without rancour. Today, PDP is leading in Bauchi, yesterday it was APC. Someone who is in PDP today may join APC tomorrow," Mr Abubakar said.

He commended the incumbent governor for what he called the giant strides he achieved in "many sectors of the economy."

"Since the aim is to develop the state, I'm in full support of the developmental strides he has achieved. I'm very happy if Bauchi is developed. I know so many things will be said about this night, but one thing remains very important my younger brother has set the ball rolling for other politicians. I ask Allah to guide him as he keeps managing the affairs of this state," he said.

Mr Mohammed said he decided to, for the first time, to organise a dinner for an individual because the former governor "has a stake in Bauchi State."

"Mohammed means well to everybody. I contested against him and defeated him with only 15,000 votes and so he has an entitlement in this state... I'll not be a dullard to ignore his supporters. I'll not be stupid to say such a courageous politician should not be ignored," Mr Mohammed said.

The governor said when he was sworn in, people wanted him to go after Mr Abubakar but he said he wouldn't.

He snubs us

Salisu Ahmad - Barau, the spokesperson of the Sidique Abubakar campaign, said the former governor betrayed the APC candidate.

He said both the former governor was in Abuja two days before the organised dinner when Mr Abubakar said it should be called off.

"We had already hired a big hall, printed the programme and even arranged the souvenir and all others. A day before they left Abuja for Bauchi, he spoke to the deputy governorship candidate and said that the dinner should be postponed. When Air Marshal (Sidique Abubakar) was informed, he said M.A (Mr Abubakar) should give reasons why the dinner should be postponed," he said.

The former governor cited security reasons but Mr Barau said the campaign team made its investigation and found out that he was planning to attend the Bauchi State government dinner.

Mr Barau said the former governor has embarrassed the party's candidate and other party members with his action.

In the meantime, the Chairman of the National Youth Council of the APC in the state, Alkaseem Nuhu said the former governor should be investigated immediately for his anti-party act.

"As patriotic members of our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) from Bauchi State, we humbly urge the National Executive Committee of our great party to as a matter of urgent responsibility set a committee to investigate the anti-Party activities, conduct, which is likely to embarrass or have an adverse effect on the Party and bring the Party into hatred, contempt, ridicule and disrepute by the conduct of His Excellency, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar SAN, the former Governor of Bauchi State as provided under article 21 (1) (i) and (ii) and the provision of Article 21 (2) (i) and (ii) of the APC Constitution," he said

The APC spokesperson in Bauchi State, Adamu Jalla didn't respond to calls and SMS sent to him seeking for his comment on the issue.