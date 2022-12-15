Nigeria: Demola Seriki, Nigeria's Ambassador to Spain, Is Dead

According to a statement signed by his children, the diplomat passed away on Thursday (today) "peacefully surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain."

Nigeria's Ambassador to Spain, Ademola Seriki, is dead.

Mr Seriki died aged 63. He became Nigeria's ambassador to Spain in 2021 with concurrent accreditation as a Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organization-UNWTO.

"It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that we announce the loss of our much loved and admired patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend... ," the family said.

Before setting off to Spain, Mr Seriki held various positions in government including Minister of State for Interior from 2009 to 2010.

From 2008 to 2009, he was the Minister of State for Defence. From October 2008 to December of the same year, he served as Supervising Minister for Mines and Steel Development.

He was Minister of State for Agriculture and Water Resources from 2007 to 2008.