Nigeria: Cash Withdrawal Policy - Reps Postpone Emefiele's Appearance to Tuesday

15 December 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

CBN directed all banks and other financial institutions to ensure that over-the-counter cash withdrawals by individuals and corporate entities do not exceed N100, 000 and N500, 000, respectively, per week.

The House of Representatives has rescheduled the appearance of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The lawmakers rescheduled Mr Emefiele's appearance on Thursday after a letter from him informing the House of his unavailability.

Mr Emefiele was due to appear before the lawmakers today to brief them on the controversial cash withdrawal limit, a new policy announced by the bank in November.

The CBN governor, in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, informed the lawmakers that he is part of President Muhammadu Buhari's entourage to Washington DC, United States.

The letter, signed by the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Edward Adamu and read by Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, requested another day to attend to US-Africa Summit.

"We refer to your invitation to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, to brief the House of Representatives on recent policies of the Bank on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

"We respectfully apprise you that the CBN Governor is a member of the delegation of H.E. President Muhammadu Buhari currently attending the USA Africa Summit in Washington D.C.

"Consequently, the Governor will not be able to honour your invitation on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

"While the Governor regrets his inability to be physically present for the scheduled briefing, due to the aforementioned national assignment, he shall be available to provide the briefing at the earliest time possible," the letter said.

Motion to summon CBN

The lawmakers had last week summoned Mr Emefiele following a motion of a matter of urgent public importance moved by Aliyu Magaji (APC Jigawa) on Thursday during plenary.

In a memo issued on signed by the Director of Banking Supervision, Haruna Mustafa, the apex bank directed all banks and other financial institutions to ensure that over-the-counter cash withdrawals by individuals and corporate entities do not exceed N100, 000 and N500, 000, respectively, per week.

In the new development, CBN directed that only N200 and lower denominations should be loaded into banks' ATM machines.

The lawmakers resolved that the CBN should halt the implementation of the policy until the probe is concluded.

The deputy speaker, who presided over the session, ruled that Mr Emefiele should appear before the House on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.