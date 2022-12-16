Mauritania: Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting With Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth

15 December 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

During a meeting with Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on the margins of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C., Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman reaffirmed the strength and significance of the U.S. bilateral relationship with Mauritius. She thanked Prime Minister Jugnauth for the vital role Mauritius plays in enhancing maritime security, protecting the environment, and combatting transnational crime. Deputy Secretary Sherman also recognized Mauritius for its efforts to achieve prosperity based on good governance and sustainable development.

