Morocco's Journey in Qatar Ends With a Loss

16 December 2022
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

The penultimate game of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar went Croatia's way, with the two dark horses of the competition going head-to-head.

The support inside the Khalifa International Stadium was at an ultimate high, with a sea of red once again filling the ground in a show of support for two nations who would have done so many around the world immensely proud.

It was a repeat of the group stages with Morocco and Croatia colliding in an evenly contested affair. The goalless draw in the opening round of fixtures showed that both sides were hard to separate, and that was the case yet again.

The possession was evenly distributed and it was a wonder goal from Mislav Orsic that won it for the European side.

Josko Gvardiol put Croatia in front early on before Achraf Dari equalised moments later. Orsic's right-footed curler before the break was enough to secure the bronze medal, though.

Morocco pushed on in the second half, but Dominik Livakovic was good in goal to keep the African side out.

It was a good end to Luka Modric's World Cup, with the 37-year-old legend leading his side to their second best ever finish at the tournament.

For Morocco, it was still the best ever tournament for any African nation -- making their continent and the Arab world immensely proud on their journey to fourth place.

