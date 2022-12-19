Africa: France End Morocco's Fairytale Run - and Africa's World Cup Hopes

Morocco bowed out gracefully as goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo sent defending champions France marching on into Sunday's final against Argentina after a 2-0 win.

The Atlas Lions made history in qualifying for the last four; and the dream was real as the continent of Africa stood united with the Arab world in cheering their team on.

The performance was one of absolute class once again from Walid Regragui's side -- as Morocco dominated the ball and matched the champions for shots on target.

Didier Deschamps's team were merciless in attack though, and started on the front foot with Hernandez scoring from close range inside just five minutes at the Al Bayt Stadium.

In the final ten minutes, substitute Kolo put the icing on the cake for Les Blues. The Frankfurt forward scored just moments after coming on, marking his first ever International goal at the best possible time.

France are the first side in 20 years to progress to back-to-back finals and will hope to become only the third nation in history to defend their crown.

But standing in their way will be Lionel Messi, as Lusail Stadium counts down to what is sure to be some spectacle come Sunday.