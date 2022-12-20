Kenya: Police Seek Woman Behind FGM Event in Njoro's Ewaat Village

Nairobi — Police in Njoro are looking for a circumciser who was caught taking youthful women through Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Two women arrested during the illegal ritual at Ewaat village in Mauche area are receiving treatment at Njoro Sub-County Hospital under police watch.

Nakuru Principal Chief, Nicholas Kipkorir Ruto, said they were circumcised on Sunday night but the circumciser narrowly escaped the police dragnet.

He said that he received an alert on Sunday evening that there was an intended FGM activity.

Early on Monday and in the company of the police, Ruto raided the home and managed to arrest the two women FGM survivors.

He said that the return of the FGM to the area is worrying and called on men to avoid pushing their women to undergo the rite.

Ruto added the the circumciser had been identified and would soon be arrested.