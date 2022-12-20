Tunisia: PDL Warns Against Setting Up Parliament 'Rejected By People'

Cernavoda/Flickr
Government buildings in Tunis, the capital city of Tunisia.
20 December 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Free Destourian Party (PDL) warned President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed against the setting up of a parliament "rejected by the people."

In an open letter to President Saïed, the PDL underlined that it will not recognise the results announced by the election authority regarding the legislative elections.

The party considers that Saïed has arrogated to himself all the powers since the publication in the JORT of the July 25, 2022 Constitution, adding that the head of the state will continue to violate international charters on human rights.

The PDL renewed its call for the organisation of presidential elections as soon as possible, the suspension of the legislative process and the freezing of the activities of the elections authority.

