Tunisia: Country's Current Situation Is Explosive (UGTT)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) said the current situation in the country is explosive. UGTT noted in a statement after its expanded executive bureau meeting Wednesday that the low turnout in the parliamentary elections reflects the people's position about an ambiguous process that has only driven the country to more crises.

The bureau said the current situation requires the UGTT to assume its national responsibility and contribute alongside national forces, to save the country, according to definite objectives and a clear roadmap.

"The amendment of an electoral law that paves the way for totalitarianism has only made the situation worse."

The executive bureau, in this regard, warned against a failure of the political process that will have a negative impact on the general situation of the country, its image and its external relations.

The labour union called, in this regard, on the current government to assume its responsibilities for the "failure and its inability to implement a participatory economic and social program and to take urgent measures to mitigate the impact of the national and international economic crisis."

The UGTT has also rejected the attempts by some parties wishing to impose positions on the labour organisation and interfere in its decisions.