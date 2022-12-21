Nigeria: Buhari, Gbajabiamila in Closed-Door Meeting, Discuss Emefiele's Cashless Policy, Others

Tuesday's meeting was held on the same day Mr Emefiele, again, refused to honour an invitation by the House of Representatives.

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

At the meeting, held at the State House, Abuja, the leaders discussed the controversial cashless policy recently put in place by the Central Bank of Nigeria led by Godwin Emefiele.

Apart from the discussion on the cashless policy, the leaders also discussed issues related to the 2023 general elections, Mr Gbajabiamila told journalists.

"... there were issues around cashless policy, issues around elections and violence that seem to be erupting here and there are a couple of other very important matters as well," he said.

Tuesday's meeting was held on the same day Mr Emefiele, again, refused to honour an invitation by the House of Representatives over the new cashless policy which, among others, seeks to limit cash withdrawals by individuals to N20,000 a day.

The CBN chief wrote to the lawmakers, saying he was out of the country and could not honour their invitation.