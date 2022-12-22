Gambia: Bakau Military Camp Calm After Alleged Coup Plot

22 December 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Amadou Manjang

Following the Gambia Government Spokesperson, Ebrima G. Sankareh announcement about the alleged coup plot and the arrest of four suspected soldiers, Bakau/Fajara Military Barracks remains calm.

Foroyaa on Wednesday has visited the military camp to assess the situation. There was nothing unusual happening around the barracks. There was no military roadblocks or armed military officers on the streets. The only soldiers the reporter spotted were unarmed soldiers sitting in the military camp.

People were going about their business: shops were open and the traffic was moving normally around military barracks. The people Foroyaa talked to stated that there was clam and tranquility around the military camp and the neighbourhood throughout the day. Ousman Gaye, who spoke to Foroyaa stated that he had heard about the alleged coup plot but nothing unusual happened around the camp.

"There was calm. People were going about their businesses as if nothing had happened," he said, when asked about the situation. Gaye a resident of Bakau added that he hasn't seen any military armed officers or road blocks in the area.

"I can say for certain that everything is normal here," he said. Fatou Badjie said that she is not even aware that there was an alleged coup plot because she didn't follow the news.

"I don't even know that there was a coup because I was busy working. I didn't listen to the news since yesterday," she said. She also added that everything is normal to her because she hasn't seen any roadblock or armed officers on the road.

"Everything is normal and usual," he added. Reports reaching Foroyaa also indicate that the military camps at Farafenni, Yundum, Kudang and Basse all remain calm. Banjul also is calm and the troops that were patrolling some streets on Tuesday night were withdrawn.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.