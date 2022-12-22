Gambia: Police Arrest Momodou Sabally

One Alagie Gaye, the driver of Mr Momodou Sabally, has confirmed to Foroyaa that the officers from the Gambia Police Force have arrested Momodou Sabally and is currently in the hands of the police at the Police Intervention Unit headquarters in Kanifing.

Alagie Gaye received the cell phone of Momodou Sabally when called by this reporter and said: "Momodou Sabally cannot talk to anybody. He is arrested by the Police and he is currently with the police in Kanifing."

Mr Gaye was not able to confirm to this reporter the reason behind the arrest of Momodou Sabally, but he said that he is at the PIU headquarters at Kanifing.

A statement issued by the police stated that: "The Gambia Police Force can confirm that Mr. Momodou Sabally has been invited to the police for questioning this afternoon, 21st December 2022.

Mr. Sabally's arrest is in connection to an alleged viral circulation suggesting how the president will be unseated before the local government elections.

While the investigations are ongoing, the general public is advised to remain calm and allow the police to do their job without any interference," the police statement concluded.