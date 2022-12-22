Angola and Mauritania Aim to Set Up Parliamentary Friendship Group

Luanda — The ambassador of Mauritania to Angola, Mohamed Ould Mekhalla, expressed Tuesday in Luanda interest in creating a parliamentary friendship group between the two states.

The Mauritanian diplomat expressed such desire to the National Assembly Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, during a meeting at the headquarters of the Angolan parliament.

Speaking to the press, the diplomat said he had discussed with the Angolan Parliament Speaker about the role of parliamentary and economic diplomacy and opportunities for partnerships between the two countries, mainly in the fishing and mining sectors.

Mohamed Ould Mekhalla also praised the premises of the National Assembly, which, in his view, "this is how the headquarters of public institutions of our African countries should be (...)".