Gambia: Statement of the AUC Chairperson On the Attempted Coup in the Gambia

Claire Bargelès/RFI /
A street in Banjul in Gambia.
21 December 2022
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemns in the strongest terms the reported attempted coup d'Etat in the Gambia.

In full support of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) statement, and in conformity with the 2000 Lomé Declaration, the African Charter on Democracy, Elections & Governance and the Accra Declaration on Unconstitutional Changes of Government, the Chairperson furthermore strongly rejects any attempt at the unconstitutional change of government in the Gambia or any other Member State.

The Chairperson reaffirms the continued and unwavering support of the African Union to the government and people of the Gambia.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.