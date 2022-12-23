Gambia: Statement of the AUC Chairperson On the Attempted Coup in the Gambia

press release

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemns in the strongest terms the reported attempted coup d'Etat in the Gambia.

In full support of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) statement, and in conformity with the 2000 Lomé Declaration, the African Charter on Democracy, Elections & Governance and the Accra Declaration on Unconstitutional Changes of Government, the Chairperson furthermore strongly rejects any attempt at the unconstitutional change of government in the Gambia or any other Member State.

The Chairperson reaffirms the continued and unwavering support of the African Union to the government and people of the Gambia.