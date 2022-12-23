Gambia: France 'Strongly' Condemns Attempted Coup d'Etat in the Gambia

Claire Bargelès/RFI /
A street in Banjul in Gambia.
23 December 2022
Radio France Internationale
By Rfi

France's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the coup attempt that took place earlier this week in the West African country of The Gambia against President Adama Barrow, according to the French Foreign Ministry.

"France strongly condemns the recent coup attempt against President Adama Barrow in The Gambia," the Quai d'Orsay said in a statement.

The Gambian government said on Wednesday it had foiled a military coup attempt the previous day, saying in a statement that four soldiers had been arrested and assured the situation was "fully under control".

Banjul, the capital, was working as usual after the event.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Wednesday that it reacted to the news coming out their member state with "utter dismay and shock".

Communiqué on The Gambia pic.twitter.com/dSPIblLs0c-- Ecowas - Cedeao (@ecowas_cedeao) December 21, 2022

"ECOWAS Commission salutes the leadership and personnel of The Gambia security services for their adherence to their constitutional role and for foiling this illegal plot," according to the statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reaffirmed ECOWAS' statement.

Earlier this month, ECOWAS members met in Abuja, Nigeria and agreed on the creation of a regional force that would intervene in the case of a coup d'etat.

The last coup attempt in the region was in 2020, after successful coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.