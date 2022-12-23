Gambia: France 'Strongly' Condemns Attempted Coup d'Etat in the Gambia

France's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the coup attempt that took place earlier this week in the West African country of The Gambia against President Adama Barrow, according to the French Foreign Ministry.

"France strongly condemns the recent coup attempt against President Adama Barrow in The Gambia," the Quai d'Orsay said in a statement.

The Gambian government said on Wednesday it had foiled a military coup attempt the previous day, saying in a statement that four soldiers had been arrested and assured the situation was "fully under control".

Banjul, the capital, was working as usual after the event.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Wednesday that it reacted to the news coming out their member state with "utter dismay and shock".

Communiqué on The Gambia pic.twitter.com/dSPIblLs0c-- Ecowas - Cedeao (@ecowas_cedeao) December 21, 2022

"ECOWAS Commission salutes the leadership and personnel of The Gambia security services for their adherence to their constitutional role and for foiling this illegal plot," according to the statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reaffirmed ECOWAS' statement.

Earlier this month, ECOWAS members met in Abuja, Nigeria and agreed on the creation of a regional force that would intervene in the case of a coup d'etat.

The last coup attempt in the region was in 2020, after successful coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.