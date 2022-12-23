Kenya: Maraga Named Chair of Taskforce Mandated to Assess Police Service Terms

Nairobi — President William Ruto has named retired Chief Justice David Maraga the Chairperson of the national taskforce mandated to assess the terms and conditions of service for police and prison service officers.

Maraga will be deputized by Carole Kariuki in the taskforce that comprises of a total of 20 members.

Former Principal Administrative Secretary Moffat Kangi, John Ole Moyaki, Ibrahim Jillo Guyo, Richard Kirundi, Elizabeth Mueni and Roseline Odede will be part of the taskforce.

Others include; Joash Odhiambo Dache, Doreen Muthaura, Albert Mwenda, Terry Chebet Maina, Hassan Sheikh Mohamed, Capt. (Rtd.) Simiyu Werunga, Mutuma Ruteere , Anne Ireri, Stephen Kayongo, Jafaar Mohamed, Sammy Chepkwony and Khadija Mire.

Omwanza Ombati, Joy Mdivo Masinde, Rosemary Kamau will serve as joint secretaries of the taskforce.

The taskforce is expected to identify the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational constraints on effective service delivery by the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), and review and recommend improvement of the terms and conditions of service.

The Maraga-led taskforce is also tasked with reviewing and recommending improvement of matters relating to welfare of officers in all cadres of the NPS and KPS and all other matters incidental to the optimal service delivery of the service.

"The terms of reference of the taskforce are to review the human capital management and development policies with a view of examining and reviewing standards and practices in recruitment, deployment, transfers, training, career progression, performance based and competitive promotions, reward, exit, and post-exit management," Ruto stated in a Gazette Notice published on Wednesday, December 21.

The Head of State said that the taskforce will also be charged with recommending the implementation of changes that enhance morale, meritocracy and professionalism.

On Wednesday, the Head of State said the appointment of the taskforce seeks to seal the existing gaps within the operations of the police service and better the working conditions of security personnel.

President Ruto who was speaking during the official launch of the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong, said the Government is committed towards ensuring police have adequate resources to execute their mandate.

"I am committed at a personal level and the Kenya Government at the corporate level, to make sure that we have a professional service. I have given my assurance to the Commanders across the country that they have my support and that of the Government of Kenya to make sure they deliver on their mandate," he said.