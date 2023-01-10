Kenya: Ruto to Preside Over First AP Pass-Out Parade As President On Wednesday

Nairobi — President William Ruto will on Wednesday preside over his first Passing Out Parade of the Administration Police officers as the Head of State.

The 58th ceremony will take place at the Administration Police Training College (APTC) in Embakasi.

On Sunday the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome took part in the rehearsal parade for the new recruits.

The parade will add to 2,610 recruits who graduated from the institution in 2022.

In December 2022, the Head of State graced the Kenya Prisons Service 45th recruit passing out parade at Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru.

During the ceremony held on December 2, President Ruto commented on the expansion and modernization of the prison facilities.

He also committed Sh1 billion for farm mechanization on 10,000 acres of prison farms in a bid to boost food security.

Ruto directed the Ministry of Lands to secure land belonging to prison institutions and offer respective title deeds.

The AP passing-out comes even as President Ruto's administration announced plans to improve the welfare of the National Police Service officers.

On December 22, President Ruto named retired Chief Justice David Maraga the Chairperson of a national task force mandated to assess the terms and conditions of service for police and prison service officers.

Maraga, who was due to be sworn in on Monday, will be deputized by Carole Kariuki in the taskforce that comprises of a total of 20 members.

Former Principal Administrative Secretary Moffat Kangi, John Ole Moyaki, Ibrahim Jillo Guyo, Richard Kirundi, Elizabeth Mueni and Roseline Odede will be part of the taskforce.

Others include; Joash Odhiambo Dache, Doreen Muthaura, Albert Mwenda, Terry Chebet Maina, Hassan Sheikh Mohamed, Capt. (Rtd.) Simiyu Werunga, Mutuma Ruteere , Anne Ireri, Stephen Kayongo, Jafaar Mohamed, Sammy Chepkwony and Khadija Mire.

Omwanza Ombati, Joy Mdivo Masinde, Rosemary Kamau will serve as joint secretaries of the taskforce.

The taskforce is expected to identify the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational constraints on effective service delivery by the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), and review and recommend improvement of the terms and conditions of service.

The Maraga-led taskforce is also tasked with reviewing and recommending improvement of matters relating to welfare of officers in all cadres of the NPS and KPS and all other matters incidental to the optimal service delivery of the service.

"The terms of reference of the taskforce are to review the human capital management and development policies with a view of examining and reviewing standards and practices in recruitment, deployment, transfers, training, career progression, performance based and competitive promotions, reward, exit, and post-exit management," Ruto stated in a Gazette Notice published on December 21.

The Head of State said that the taskforce will also be charged with recommending the implementation of changes that enhance morale, meritocracy and professionalism.