Nigeria: IGP Orders Speedy Investigation Into Extrajudicial Killing in Lagos

The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has condemned the shooting and killing of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, a lawyer, who was allegedly shot and killed by a Policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station, Ajah, Lagos State, and ordered speedy investigation into the incident.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP, who described the incident as unfortunate and sad, has ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which doesn't portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.

In the same vein, the IGP commiserated with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased as he prayed for the repose of her soul.

He also assured the general public of justice in the case while he warned officers and men of the Force to be professional and people-oriented in the discharge of their duties and operate within the ambit of the law, as the Force leadership will not condone any inappropriate or unprofessional acts.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested an Assistant Superintendent of Police attached to Ajah Division for allegedly killing the female lawyer on Christmas Day.

Lagos State Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on Monday.

He stated that two other police officers who were with the ASP were also arrested for interrogation.

According to him, "The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody.

"They are to be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigations,."

The Police spokesman stated also that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Abiodun Alabi, had been in touch with the family of the deceased and with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over the ugly incident.