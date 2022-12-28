Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Killing of Omobolanle Raheem By Policeman in Lagos

27 December 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned condemned the "heinous and senseless" killing of a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Omobolanle Raheem, in Lagos by on-duty policemen on Christmas Day.

The president Monday night said he was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the brutal killing and directed the police authorities to take "the strongest possible action" against the culprits already in detention.

Buhari, according to a release issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, described the unfortunate incident as a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons and a wakeup call to law enforcement agencies, including the police to ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling, as well as the protection of the rights of citizens.

"In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA. I assure that justice will be done in this case," the president said.

